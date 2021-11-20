Daughter of Jalandhar farmer who died during R-Day tractor rally couldn’t handle shock

Bhupinder Singh, 52, who owned 1-acre land at Doaba Bolena village in Jalandhar district, was regularly attending the farmer protests at the Singhu border since November 26 last year. Last time, he went to Delhi on January 23 to attend the Republic Day tractor parade along with his nephews but died on January 26 due to cardiac arrest.

Bhupinder is survived by his wife and three children. His son Hardeep Singh, who got a job of peon in the state agriculture department, said that his father was even encouraged the fellow villagers to participate in the protests. Hardeep said his elder sister Amanjot couldn’t handle the shock of their father’s death and went into depression. “She suffered brain haemorrhage attack and died on March 26. We have got compensation from the government but we are facing problems over electricity bills. It is a great news that the Centre has announced to repeal the 3 laws and the “sacrifice” of his father and sister did not go in vain,” he added.

‘For my father, protest was a fight for survival’

Baldev Singh, a 63-year-old farm labourer from Dadwindi village in Kapurthala district, had been visiting the Singhu border along with his fellow villagers since November 26 last year.

His son Jagdeep Singh said, “He would say that the protest was a fight for the survival not only of labourers and farmers, but the entire society.”

He used to work on farmland on a daily basis while Jagdeep does a private job. Baldev, who went to Singhu in the first week of March with a group, rushed to rescue passengers from a car that had fell into sewer at the protest site. Soon after, he suffered heart attack and died on March 9. Baldev is survived by his wife besides son Jagdeep who got a government job and compensation. The family doesn’t own any land.

Jagdeep said that had his father been alive, he would have been happy to see as the government agreed to repeal the laws.