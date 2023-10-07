DAV College honours its ‘5 shooting stars’ for Asiad success

The DAV College, Sector 10, campus lit up on Friday noon as it offered a warm reception to five outstanding shooters — Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh, Palak Gulia, Vijayveer Singh and Adarsh Singh — who did India proud by winning medals at the 19th Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China.

The Asiad winners were welcomed by the college with great pomp and show. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

While Manu, Sarabjot and Palak won respective gold medals in team and individual events, Vijayveer and Adarsh picked up team bronze at the mega-event.

Seventeen-year-old Palak, from Nimana village in Jhajjar district, won a gold medal in the women’s 10m air pistol event and bagged a silver medal with Esha Singh and Divya TS in the 10m air pistol women’s team event during the Asian Games.

“It is a great feeling to have done well at the Asian Games. I am now motivated for more international competitions and focussed on doing well for India. The college has been supporting and helping the athletes by a great deal,” said Palak, who picked up the sport just four years ago. Daughter of a construction businessman, Palak trains at Faridabad under coach Joginder Singh.

Speaking on the occasion, shooter Manu expressed thrill at her success earned at the Asiad.

“Winning a medal for India is always special. It feels so great to see my college mates also winning medals in China. The teachers at the college have always backed us and that really helps an athlete,” Manu, the 21-year-old who comes from Jhajjar district of Haryana and won the gold medal in the 25m rapid pistol event, said

For Sarabjot Singh it was a double delight, as the 20-year-old shooter from Ambala won a gold and a silver in team events. Sarabjot, Shiva Narwal, and Arjun Singh Cheema won gold in 10 metre air pistol men’s team event, and Sarabjot along with Divya TS secured silver in 10m air pistol mixed team event.

Meanwhile, Adarsh, Vijayveer and Anish Bhanwala won a bronze in 25m men’s rapid fire pistol team event. While Vijayveer is from Chandigarh, 21-year-old Adarsh comes from Faridabad.

All the medal winning athletes appreciated and thanked Amanendra Mann who is the head of the department of physical education at the DAV College.

The function was conducted under the aegis of DAV managing committee and president, with presence of Padma Shri Punam Suri, Chandigarh mayor Anup Gupta, as chief guest along with principal Rita Jain. The college also awarded the players with a memento and cash prizes of ₹ 25, 000, each.

Chandigarh mayor Anup Gupta, a UTCA member, also announced a ₹25,000 cash prize for each Asian Games medallist (in individual capacity) during the programme.

