Punjab: Gangster escapes from police custody in Faridkot hospital

A member of the Davinder Bambiha gang, who was arrested after a police encounter, escaped the custody of Faridkot police early on Saturday from the hospital where rival gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is undergoing treatment. Gangster Surinderpal Singh being brought to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College (GGSMCH) at Faridkot on July 10 after he suffered a gunshot wound in an encounter with the police. (HT file photo)

Surinderpal Singh, alias Billa of Jeevan Nagar, was undergoing treatment at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College (GGSMCH) at Faridkot when he escaped. On July 10, Faridkot police had arrested Surinderpal and Shaminder Lal after an encounter near Bir Sikhan Wala village. Surinderpal had sustained a gunshot in his leg during the encounter, following which he was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The gangster escaped despite tight security at the hospital for the rival gang’s head Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also undergoing treatment at GGSMCH.

Faridkot senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harjeet Singh said: “Our teams are conducting raids to arrest him. Bishnoi and Surinderpal were kept in different buildings. He did not go towards the building where Bishnoi was kept and used another passage to escape.”

The accused is linked to July 6 firing incident at Jaitu town of Faridkot. He was involved in the extortion racket of the Bambiha gang. Both Surinderpal and Shaminder are accomplices of gangster Deepak Maan and were working of his directions, the police said. “Maan makes extortion threats to people in the Jaitu area and the accused used to carry forward his instructions,” the police added.

