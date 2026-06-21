Day 2 of Ladakh visit: VP visits war memorial, Sindhu Ghat; lauds armed forces, ITBP

The Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan, on Saturday visited the Hall of Fame War Memorial, Sindhu Ghat, Pashmina Goat Farm at Upshi, and the first rock check dam on the Sindhu River during the second day of his official visit to the Union Territory of Ladakh.

The V-P appreciated the Indian Army for establishing and maintaining the memorial, which preserves the legacy of courage, valour and sacrifice of India’s soldiers. (HT Photo)

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The lieutenant governor (LG) of Ladakh, Vinai Kumar Saxena, accompanied the V-P during the visits. At the Hall of Fame War Memorial in Leh, Radhakrishnan paid homage to the brave soldiers of the Indian armed forces.

He lauded the unwavering commitment of the armed forces to the nation and said that their spirit of “Nation First: Always and Every Time” inspires every citizen with a deep sense of patriotism and gratitude.

The V-P appreciated the Indian Army for establishing and maintaining the memorial, which preserves the legacy of courage, valour and sacrifice of India’s soldiers. He also visited the galleries depicting operations during the Indo-Pak and Indo-China wars and noted that they stand as enduring testimonies to the dedication and heroism of the Armed Forces.

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{{^usCountry}} Later, the V-P visited the sacred Sindhu Ghat near Leh and offered prayers on the banks of the revered River Sindhu. He observed that the Sindhu River remains a timeless symbol of Bharat’s civilisational heritage and cultural unity, inspiring generations through its enduring legacy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later, the V-P visited the sacred Sindhu Ghat near Leh and offered prayers on the banks of the revered River Sindhu. He observed that the Sindhu River remains a timeless symbol of Bharat’s civilisational heritage and cultural unity, inspiring generations through its enduring legacy. {{/usCountry}}

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He also visited the Pashmina Goat Farm at Upshi and was briefed on the initiatives being undertaken to preserve and promote Ladakh’s unique Pashmina heritage. Appreciating the efforts of the institution, he noted that the Changthangi goats and the world-renowned Pashmina they produce reflect the rich traditions and ingenuity of the people of Ladakh.

He commended the farm’s contribution towards sustainable livestock management and the socio-economic empowerment of local communities, particularly women engaged in Pashmina production and allied activities.

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Radhakrishnan appreciated the dedication of scientists, staff and local stakeholders, whose collective efforts are helping strengthen rural livelihoods, enhance women’s economic participation and preserve an invaluable national asset for future generations.