Day after 15-year-old’s murder, two PCR officers deputed at Ludhiana civil hospital
Two police control room (PCR) personnel were deputed at the emergency ward of the Ludhiana civil hospital on Saturday, a day after the cold-blooded murder of a 15-year-old boy.
According to the police officials, a PCR team will be deputed at the emergency ward for 24 hours in two 12-hour shifts.
Senior medical officer (SMO) of the civil hospital, Dr Amarjit Kaur, said, “We have asked police to depute more personnel at the civil hospital police post. Only three officers, including an ASI, are deputed there currently, even as the hospital sees heavy footfall of patients every day,” said Dr Kaur.
The Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) has also written to the local administration and police, demanding adequate security arrangements at the civil hospital, especially the emergency ward, within the next 24 hours. They issued an ultimatum stating that if security isn’t strengthened at hospital, they will shut down services.
Inspector Nardev Singh, station house officer (SHO) at Division Number 2 police station, said that apart from deploying a regular PCR team at the emergency wing, he will conduct regular inspections personally. He added that more officers will be deputed at the police post and security arrangements will be strengthened soon.
A group of assailants had on Thursday night hacked a 15-year-old boy to death after barging into the emergency ward of Lord Mahavira civil hospital, Ludhiana. The victim, Sawan Kumar of EWS Colony, along with his elder brother Sumit, had gone to the civil hospital to get a medico-legal report following a scuffle with the accused, said the police.
The assailants chopped off Sawan’s fingers and also injured his elder brother, besides breaking a windowpane and door of the emergency ward. The assailants fled after committing the crime.
The division number 2 police registered a murder case against Vishal, Sahil, Abhishek, Ankur, Manu, Vikas, Sahil Kumar and their 10 aides, who are yet to be identified. The police have arrested Sahil and Abhishek, while the others are on the run.
-
Ludhiana: 4 held for illegal mining on Sutlej riverbed
The Ludhiana police arrested four men for illegal mining on the Sutlej riverbed near Ladhowal, late on Friday night. The accused have been identified as Jatinder Verma, Davinder Singh, Ramanpreet Singh and Lovepeet Singh. Three trucks and four poclain machines have been recovered from them. Their two accomplices, Harpreet and Laddi, are yet to be arrested. A case under Mining Act has been registered at Ladhowal police station.
-
Ludhiana: 7 Covid patients found infected with BA.5 sub-variant
Seven patients from Ludhiana district with Coronoavirus infection have been diagnosed with the BA.5 sub-variant of Omicron, which according to experts is highly transmissible. As per health department officials, samples of 54 patients had been sent for genome sequencing. While reports of four patients found infected with the sub-variant were received a few days back, the department got three of them on Friday.
-
Ludhiana: Duo in security guard uniform robs newspaper vendor of ₹7.5k
Two miscreants, wearing uniforms of private security guards, robbed a newspaper vendor of ₹7,500 on Saturday after assaulting hSharmawith sharp weapons and sticks. The victim, Rajesh Sharma of Durgapuri, said the incident took place at around 4.30 am, when he was heading towards Clock Tower from his house on his scooter. Even though there was a sweeper standing nearby, the two robbers threatened him. The two suspects were captured assaulting Sharma on CCTV.
-
SAD Ludhiana president’s brother joins BJP
Leaders of various parties, including Shiromani Akali Dal district president Harbhajan Singh Dang's brother Gurdeep Dang, joined Bhartiya Janata Party on Saturday in the presence of the saffron party's state president and Pathankot MLA Ashwani Sharma SAD leader Satnam Singh Shunty, former Congress leader Gurwinder Singh Prinkle and Aam Aadmi Party's Hardeep Singh Bittu, Pritpal Singh and Jagdeep Singh Jaggi were also inducted into the party by Sharma.
-
252 students appear for CUET-UG in Ludhiana
A total of 252 students took the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG), the country's second largest undergraduate college qualifier exam, at two designated centres in Ludhiana on Saturday. The exam was conducted in two shifts at Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College and Central Tool Room, Focal Point. In the morning shift, which was scheduled from 9 am to 12.25 pm, 113 candidates appeared for the examination, including 73 at GNDEC and 40 at CTR.
