Day after AAP announces 76 office-bearers: Rift erupts as two councillors reject appointments, three leaders resign

A day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced a list of 76 office-bearers to strengthen the organisational structure in Chandigarh, two city councillors rejected the appointments and at least three leaders resigned from the party on Sunday. The city got a regular president after almost 2 years.

The development comes at a time when the party is to fight mayoral polls in MC against BJP amid tensions with its ally Congress party in Delhi. With AAP having 13 out of total 35 councillors of the MC House, they need support of 7 Congress councillors to win the mayoral polls. The BJP has 15 councillors. Infact, names of incumbent mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor, former AAP convener Prem Garg, party founder in city Vikram Singh Pundir, also, do not figure in the list.

As per leaders, the resignations came from dissatisfaction over the selection process, with some leaders alleging favouritism and lack of consultation.

At around 10 pm on December 28, AAP announced former deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Vijay Pal as the city president and Omkar Sunny Aulakh as general secretary. The appointments have been made by Rajya Sabha member and party’s national organisation secretary Sandeep Pathak; Chandigarh in-charge and MLA from Delhi Jarnail Singh; and co-in-charge and chairman of Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board SS Ahluwalia.

Among those who have rejected appointments are councillor Jasbir Singh Laddi, who was offered party’s vice-president post and councillor Poonam, who was offered party’s vice-president of SC wing post. One leader Varinder Singh, who was offered the general secretary of Purvanchal wing post has also not accepted the appointment. Besides, three leaders, Jassi Lubhana, Sunil Kumar, and Ramesh, have resigned from the party itself, as they were expecting their names in the list.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, one of the councillors said, “The new appointments were finalised without considering the views of active members. Many of us feel sidelined despite years of hard work to build the party’s presence in Chandigarh. Even the mayor’s name was not included, and those councillors were given preference who had switched their loyalties in past years during mayoral polls. Also, some names were included even when they had joined the party a few months ago.”

Former party president Prem Garg said, “It’s the prerogative of the party to nominate volunteers to any post. Of course, all postings should be impartially made without any consideration of personal likings and disliking. Old and loyal party volunteers like Vikram Pundir, Sandeep Dahiya, Yogesh Soni, Arvind Chauhan, etc. should not have been ignored like this. Anyhow our best wishes to all the newly appointed officer-bearers.”

New president takes charge, to hold meeting today

Meanwhile, president Vijay Pal took charge of the post on Sunday, and SS Ahluwalia distributed sweets to celebrate the occasion at the party’s office in sector 39.

Newly appointed president Vijay Pal said, “Resignations are a part of internal processes and healthy disagreements. We are resolving misunderstandings through dialogue, and we remain focused on serving the people of Chandigarh. A meeting has been called on Monday and all the officer-bearers have been asked to attend, to strategise the party’s role.”