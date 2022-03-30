Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Day after Ludhiana man found buried in forest area, police book his friend
chandigarh news

Day after Ludhiana man found buried in forest area, police book his friend

The accused has been identified as Laddu of Mutton village of Samrala in Ludhiana; Laddu’s aides are yet to be identified, victim’s kin got suspicious as he lied to them about victim being sent out of station
The man from Samrala of Ludhiana was found buried in the forest area in Chamkaur Sahib, police have booked one of his friends and some aides for murder. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Mar 30, 2022 01:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Day after the body of a Samrala resident was found in the forest area in Chamkaur Sahib, police have booked one of his friends and some aides for murder.

The accused has been identified as Laddu of Mutton village of Samrala. Laddu’s aides are yet to be identified.

The FIR has been registered on the statement of the victim’s brother Manpreet Singh. Manpreet told the police that when his brother, Surinder Singh, did not return home on April 24, the family had enquired from Laddu about his whereabouts.

Laddu had told the family that Surinder had gone out of station to bring some material for the workshop where he worked, and is to return in two-three days. When they asked the workshop owner about it, he told the family that he had not sent Surinder anywhere.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Samrala) Harvinder Singh said police will question Laddu.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP