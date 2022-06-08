Day after minister’s visit, 2 mobile phones recovered from Ludhiana Central Jail

A day after the visit of Punjab cabinet minister for jails and mines Harjot Singh Bains, two mobile phones were recovered from two inmates of Ludhiana Central Jail on Monday.

Following a complaint by assistant superintendent Sarup Chand, the Division number 7 police booked inmates Varun Kumar and Harpreet Singh under Section 52-A of the Prison Act.

Jail inmates thrash rival

In an another case, a group of jail inmates thrashed their rival in the jail.

The victim, Deepu Kumar, had returned to the jail after attending a court hearing, when the accused attacked him following some rivalry. Deepu suffered a head injury and was admitted to the jail hospital.

The Division number 7 police booked the accused— Kuntal Sachdeva, Gurmeet Singh, Inder Singh, Jatinder Kumar and Manpreet Singh— under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and 52-A of the Prison Act.

Bains had paid a surprise visit to Ludhiana Central Jail on June 5, and claimed to make jails free of mobile phones in the next 6 to 8 months.