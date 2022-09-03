Day after Nihang’s murder, Doraha police arrest two accused

A day after the murder of a Nihang, the Doraha police arrested two accused on Friday. The accused are also Nihangs and they were living with the victim in a makeshift camp in Doraha.

According to the police, the victim, Gurmail Singh, 50, of Agol village of Patiala, had asked the accused to leave. The accused, who were under the influence of drugs, stabbed him to death with a sharp-edged weapon.

The accused have been identified as Amandeep Singh, alias Gora of Ganga Nagar of Rajasthan, and Kuldeep Singh of Fatehpur village in Khanna. The police arrested the accused near the national highway.

Sub-inspector Lakhbir Singh, SHO, police station Doraha, said an FIR has been lodged following the complaint of Balwinder Singh of Rajgarh village, who is also a Nihang.

Balwinder Singh stated that he made a makeshift camp near the canal in Doraha. Gurmail Singh used to sleep in the camp for the past 10 years. He added that on August 31 the accused had come to the camp and they had consumed cannabis. When Gurmail Singh asked them to leave, the accused were reluctant to go.

He added that on September 1 when a local, Harjinder Singh, went to the camp to serve tea, he was shocked to see Gurmail lying in a pool of blood.

The SHO added that soon after receiving the information, the police lodged a murder case against the accused. On Friday, the police arrested the accused near a dhaba on the national highway.

During questioning, the accused stated that Gurmail was forcing them to leave, while they wanted to live in the dera for a day or two. In a fit of rage, they stabbed him with a sharp-edged weapon and fled the spot.