Day after nurse’s murder at Jalandhar hospital, her online friend arrested

Claiming to have solved the murder case of a nurse at Jalandhar’s Pearl Eye and Maternity Hospital within 24 hours, police arrested a 34-year-old resident of Fatehgarh Sahib for the crime. Nurse Baljinder Kaur was found murdered at the hostel while her roommate Jyoti Parmar was critically injured, in the crime that came to the fore on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. Police commissioner Gursharan Singh Sandhu said the accused, Satguru Singh, who is a gardener with the Mandi Gobindgarh Nagar Council, had confessed to the crime. He told police that he came in contact with Baljinder four months ago through social media and wanted to marry her. A few days ago, they got into a tiff following which he took a train to Jalandhar. He scaled the hospital wall and managed to sneak into the hostel, where he attacked, Baljinder Kaur and her colleague Jyoti Parmar with a knife and ran away.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Division Number 6 police station in Jalandhar.