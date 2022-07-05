Day after cabinet expansion, Bhagwant Mann rejigs portfolios. Check full list

Day after cabinet expansion, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann allocated portfolios to his new ministers and rejigged the portfolios of other ministers in his government.

Aman Arora, Inderbir Singh Nijjar, Chetan Singh Jouramajra, Aman Arora, Fauja Singh Sarari and Anmol Gagan Mann were sworn-in as ministers by governor Banwari Lal Purohit on Monday. This was the first cabinet expansion of the Mann cabinet since his government stormed to power in the Assembly elections held earlier this year.Chetan Singh Jouramajra was allocated health and family welfare department, Aman Arora will be information, housing and urban development minister. Inderbir Nijjar has been allocated parliamentary affairs, land conservation and water, while Anmol Mann has been given the charge of tourism department. Fauja Singh will be the in-charge of defence services welfare and freedom fighters.Here is the complete list of ministers and their portfolios in the Bhagwant Mann government.

MINISTER PORTFOLIO HARPAL SINGH CHEEMA FINANCE, PLANNING, PROGRAMME IMPLEMENTATION, EXCISE & TAXATION DR. BALJIT KAUR SOCIAL JUSTICE, EMPOWERMENT & MINORITIES, SOCIAL SECURITY, WOMEN & CHILD DEVELOPMENT HARBHAJAN SINGH PUBLIC WORKS, POWER LAL CHAND FOOD, CIVIL SUPPLIES & CONSUMER AFFAIRS, FORESTS, WILDLIFE GURMEET SINGH MEET HAYER GOVERNANCE REFORMS, PRINTING & STATIONARY, SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT, SPORTS & YOUTH SERVICES, HIGHER EDUCATION KULDEEP SINGH DHALIWAL RURAL DEVELOPMENT, NRI AFFAIRS, AGRICULTURE & FARMERS WELFARE LALJIT BHULLAR TRANSPORT, ANIMAL HUSBANDRY, FISHERIES & DAIRY DEVELOPMENT BRAM SHANKAR REVENUE, REHABILITATION & DISASTER MANAGEMENT, WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION HARJOT SINGH BAINS WATER RESOURCES, MINES & GEOLOGY, JAILS, SCHOOL EDUCATION AMAN ARORA INFORMATION & PUBLIC RELATIONS, NEW & RENEWABLE ENERGY RESOURCES, HOUSING & URBAN DEVELOPMENT DR. INDERBIR SINGH NIJJAR LOCAL GOVERNMENT, PARLIAMENTARY AFFAIRS, CONSERVATION OF LAND & WATER, ADMINISTRATIVE REFORMS FAUJA SINGH FREEDOM FIGHTERS, DEFENCE SERVICES WELFARE, FOOD PROCESSING, HORTICULTURE CHETAN SINGH JOURAMAJRA HEALTH & FAMILY WELFARE, MEDICAL EDUCATION & RESEARCH, ELECTIONS ANMOL GAGAN MANN TOURISM & CULTURE AFFAIRS, INVESTMENT PROMOTIONS, LABOUR, REMOVAL OF GRIEVANCES

The cabinet expansion took place days after the AAP government in Punjab presented its first budget since coming to power. The budget presented by finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema made a big push for enhancing infrastructure in school and medical education.

The budgetary outlay was enhanced by 16.27 per cent for school and higher education. The Punjab government increased budgetary allocation in technical education by nearly 48 per cent while a 56 per cent budget provisions for medical education was proposed for the current financial year.

