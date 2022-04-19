Day after SAD district vice-president’s arrest, high drama outside police station

A day after Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)’s district vice-president Furkan Qureshi alias Bablu Qureshi was arrested for hurting religious sentiments, at least 150 persons allegedly assaulted the complainant, Aman Sappal, and his friends at Tibba police station on Tuesday.

Qureshi also reportedly tried to hurt himself by banging his head against the wall.

After the incident, various religious groups gathered at the police station and staged a protest, demanding action against all those who assaulted the complainant.

Heavy police force has been deployed outside the police station to avoid any untoward situation.

Complainant Sappal told mediapersons that assistant sub-inspector Kulwinder Singh had called him to the police station as his signatures were needed on some documents.

He said that when he reached there, he saw Qureshi’s supporters gathered there in huge numbers.

“As we tried to enter the police station, the mob, armed with sticks, iron rods and pistols, opened attack on us with an intention to kill us. Some cops came to our rescue and took us inside the police station,” said Sappal.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gurdev Sharma Debi said that Qureshi’s men were captured on closed-circuit television cameras installed outside the police station. He added that they will continue their protest till all accused are arrested.

Tibba station house officer (SHO) inspector Ranbir Singh said some supporters of Quershi had indulged in a spat with the complainant but police intervened and diffused the situation.

The SHO added that Qureshi had tried to hurt himself to mount pressure on the police. “We will take action against him after taking a legal opinion,” added the cop.

On Monday, Tibba police had arrested Qureshi under Sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli¬gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli¬gious beliefs) and 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Indian Penal Code, over a Facebook post.

