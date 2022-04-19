Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Day after SAD district vice-president’s arrest, high drama outside police station
chandigarh news

Day after SAD district vice-president’s arrest, high drama outside police station

On Monday, Tibba police had arrested Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)’s district vice-president Furkan Qureshi alias Bablu Qureshi for hurting religious sentiments through a Facebook post.
Complainant Sappal told mediapersons that when he went to the Tibba police station to complete some formalities, a mob of over 150 persons opened attack on him and his friends. He claimed that the attackers were supporters of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)’s district vice-president Furkan Qureshi alias Bablu Qureshi. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Apr 19, 2022 06:20 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A day after Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)’s district vice-president Furkan Qureshi alias Bablu Qureshi was arrested for hurting religious sentiments, at least 150 persons allegedly assaulted the complainant, Aman Sappal, and his friends at Tibba police station on Tuesday.

Qureshi also reportedly tried to hurt himself by banging his head against the wall.

After the incident, various religious groups gathered at the police station and staged a protest, demanding action against all those who assaulted the complainant.

Heavy police force has been deployed outside the police station to avoid any untoward situation.

Complainant Sappal told mediapersons that assistant sub-inspector Kulwinder Singh had called him to the police station as his signatures were needed on some documents.

He said that when he reached there, he saw Qureshi’s supporters gathered there in huge numbers.

“As we tried to enter the police station, the mob, armed with sticks, iron rods and pistols, opened attack on us with an intention to kill us. Some cops came to our rescue and took us inside the police station,” said Sappal.

RELATED STORIES

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gurdev Sharma Debi said that Qureshi’s men were captured on closed-circuit television cameras installed outside the police station. He added that they will continue their protest till all accused are arrested.

Tibba station house officer (SHO) inspector Ranbir Singh said some supporters of Quershi had indulged in a spat with the complainant but police intervened and diffused the situation.

The SHO added that Qureshi had tried to hurt himself to mount pressure on the police. “We will take action against him after taking a legal opinion,” added the cop.

On Monday, Tibba police had arrested Qureshi under Sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli¬gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli¬gious beliefs) and 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Indian Penal Code, over a Facebook post.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP