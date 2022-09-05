Day after swing crash at carnival in Mohali, FIR filed against organisers

A day after a joyride (drop tower) came crashing down from a height of around 150-feet during a carnival at the Dussehra Ground in Phase-8, an FIR was registered against the organisers on Monday. At least 10 people, including five children were injured in the mishap.

The fete, London Bridge, was supposed to end on August 31, but was extended till September 11. The injured were admitted to the civil hospital in Phase-6 and Fortis Hospital, Mohali. Most of them suffered back and jaw injuries, but all are out of danger.

Organiser Sunny Singh said, “We will find out how this happened. It seems there was a technical issue. Earlier too, we have organised several fetes but this has never happened. We will cooperate with the police and administration.”

Eyewitnesses said there was no ambulance on site. “We picked up the injured and rushed to the hospital. The bouncers of the fete were trying to threaten us. Later, the staff also fled the scene,” said Jaspreet Kaur, who was at the carnival.

Soon after the mishap, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Harsimran Singh Bal had said, “There was a large footfall at the fete as it was a Sunday. We are trying to find out how this happened. A case will be registered accordingly.”

Mohali deputy commissioner Amit Talwar said an inquiry will be held and strict action will be taken against the guilty.