Day after Tajpur dump fire in Ludhiana, BJP tears into AAP, civic body

The fire at garbage dump in Tajpur village snowballed into a political controversy on Sunday with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Ludhiana president, Pushpender Singhal, accusing the civic body and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for failing to address the issue of garbage recycling in the city
Fire broke out in a main dumping site of MC at Tajpur road in Ludhiana on April 17, 2022. (Harvinder Singh/HT)
Published on Apr 18, 2022 12:33 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Singhal said the failure of municipal corporation (MC) in recycling the waste and frequent fire incidents has also endangered the lives of the people living in the surrounding.

Over 1,200 tons of garbage is thrown on Tajpur road dump daily. The waste processing plant here has been shut for the last two years.

Singhal said the fire, emitting deadly gases, caused a plume of smoke spreading in the surrounding area.

He said the government and legislators were merely making false promises and were completely silent on the negligence of the MC.

