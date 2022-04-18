Day after Tajpur dump fire in Ludhiana, BJP tears into AAP, civic body

The blaze at garbage dump in Tajpur village snowballed into a political controversy on Sunday with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district president, Pushpender Singhal, accusing the civic body and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for failing to address the issue of garbage recycling in the city.

Singhal said the failure of municipal corporation (MC) in recycling the waste and frequent fire incidents has also endangered the lives of the people living in the surrounding.

Over 1,200 tons of garbage is thrown on Tajpur road dump daily. The waste processing plant here has been shut for the last two years.

Singhal said the fire, emitting deadly gases, caused a plume of smoke spreading in the surrounding area.

He said the government and legislators were merely making false promises and were completely silent on the negligence of the MC.