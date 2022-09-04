Day after woman’s murder, police arrest her father-in-law

A day after the murder of a 29-year-old woman, Lakshmi, in Partap Nagar, the police arrested her father-in-law for murder. The accused suspected the woman of developing an illicit relationship with some other man.

The accused has been identified as Gobi Lal. The police arrested the accused and he confessed to his crime.

Sub-inspector Madhu Bala, SHO, police station Division Number 6, said that the evidence suggested the involvement of some acquaintances behind the murder. The police started zeroing in on the relatives and family members. Meanwhile, the police came to know that the woman was not on good terms with her father-in-law.

The police rounded up the accused and started questioning him. During questioning, the accused alleged that Lakshmi had developed illicit relations with a man and he was aware of it. On Friday, he indulged in a spat with Lakshmi over the issue. Following a heated argument, he strangled her to death and fled leaving the body on the bed.

The SHO added that Lakshmi used to pick up her younger child from a playschool near their residential locality every day. On Friday, when she did not reach the school, the teacher called her husband Monu, who called a neighbour and asked her to go home to see Lakshmi. The woman found the lifeless body of Lakshmi lying on the bed and raised the alarm.