Day temperature in Chandigarh climbs by four notches in a day

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 04, 2024 09:32 AM IST

While the India Meteorological Department has forecast a fresh Western Disturbance (WD) that will lead to cloudy weather for a while, the temperature is expected to keep rising and may even touch 36°C in the next couple of days

As the sun shone bright on Wednesday, mercury made its way upwards, climbing from 30.4°C on Tuesday to 34.6°C, two degrees above normal.

At 34.6°C, the maximum temperature on Wednesday was the highest since 35.1°C on March 28, following which the mercury had been fluctuating due to WDs. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
At 34.6°C, the maximum temperature on Wednesday was the highest since 35.1°C on March 28, following which the mercury had been fluctuating due to WDs.

The minimum temperature, meanwhile, fell from 16°C on Tuesday to 15.5°C on Wednesday, 3.4 degrees below normal. This was the lowest since March 20 when it was 13.3°C.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 34°C and 36°C, and the minimum temperature between 14°C and 15°C.

