DBT row leaves wheat growers worried ahead of procurement

Wheat growers are worried about smooth purchase of their rabi produce this season as the Punjab government and the Centre are engaged in a war of words over modes of procurement and payment to farmers.

The Union ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution had informed the Punjab government that Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to farmers is mandatory for the coming rabi (wheat) procurement season. However, the state has refused to implement it, and has sought appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the issue and defer the scheme for at least one year.

A section of cultivators from southern Punjab say they are not averse to payments made through arhtiyas, but the state government should undertake a pilot project of direct bank transfer (DBT) later this year for paddy purchase as the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) has set an example of hassle-free purchase through online payments for the last two seasons.

Wheat procurement is scheduled to start from April 10 as it has been delayed by 10 days due to the Covid-19 surge.

A progressive farmer, Baldev Singh, from Bathinda’s Bajak village blames the state and Centre government for uncertainty even as the rabi crop is set ready for harvesting. “Punjab started raking up the issue of DBT a few days before procurement and for the entire year, the central authorities did not make public their follow-ups for implementation of new rules. Direct payment is not possible this time as Punjab has not even initiated any step to collect a database of farmland owners and cultivators. The governments should end the impasse in the interest of farmers and announce procurement through arhtiyas at least for this rabi season,” he said.

Jagtar Singh of Mehma Sarja village in Bathinda, who cultivates wheat on nearly 40 acres on lease, said the uncertainty over procurement procedure is mounting pressure on farmers. “I have already paid half of the annual farm contract amount to the landowners and the deadline to settle payments of loans to banks and cooperative societies is April 30. Farmers cannot afford any delay or uncertainty. I will be able to sow cotton and paddy for the next kharif season only if I make the rest payments to landholders. The Punjab government should emulate the method of direct payment adopted by the CCI in the state since 2019. A DBT trial should be undertaken by Punjab for the paddy purchase to buttress its claim of rejection or accepting new rules,” he said.

Field officials engaged in procurement also admit a tough season ahead. “Punjab has no land record database distinguishing between owner and cultivators to switch over to the DBT. Also, lack of space and shortage of gunny bags are other challenges ahead of staggering procurement plan,” said an official.

According to Jagjit Dhaliwal of Acchadiki in Fazilka, farmers are eyeing the role of the state government for smooth wheat purchase. “Farmers do not resist payment through arhtiyas. But the procurement method and DBT has become a political issue ahead of 2022 elections.”