Nothing to worry, Mohali ADC tells residents as Ghaggar levels rise

Deputy commissioner (DC), Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, Ashika Jain said that there is no need to panic in wake of flash floods reported at Panchkula in Ghaggar river.

A woman swept away along with car in Ghaggar in Panchkula on Sunday. (Sant Arora/HT)

She assured the residents of areas adjoining Ghaggar river in the district that the administration is fully alert and the drainage department has been asked to keep a close tab on the flow of the river for the next few days.

A team led by the additional deputy commissioner (G), Paramdeep Singh, which included sub divisional magistrate (SDM) Derabassi Himanshu Gupta and XEN drainage-cum- mining and geology division Rajat, visited the Bhankharpur Bridge and Mubarakpur and took stock of the water level.

ADC Paramdeep Singh while divulging more details said that the water level had receded at Bhankharpur bridge from four feet to 3.5 feet while the flow at Mubarakpur causeway was observed under control.

Executive Engineer drainage-cum-mining and geology division, Rajat Grover said that the gauge installed at Bhankharpur Bridge has measured a decrease in water from four feet to 3.5 at the time of visit and further 2.5 feet in the evening.

‘’An increase in water level up to 7 feet is considered a low flood by the department of drainage, so the residents need not to panic as the water level is normal in the Ghaggar river,” he added.

Helpline number issued:

The drainage-cum-mining department has been asked to arrange about 10,000 bags in case need arises at vulnerable points of Ghaggar embankments at Tiwana, Chandila and Bahori villages.

ADC asked the residents to be alert in case of an increase in flow in the river and to immediately inform at 24x7 district control room number 0172-2219506 and at sub divisional control room Derabassi, 01762-283224.