Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / DCI notice to Desh Bhagat Dental College for non-payment of dues
chandigarh news

DCI notice to Desh Bhagat Dental College for non-payment of dues

Vikas Chawda, accounts officer of Dental Council of India, said notices have been issued to 10 colleges and institutions that have to pay dues to the tune of ₹10 lakh or above
Desh Bhagat Dental College and Hospital, Mandi Gobindgarh, is to pay 24 lakh, which has been pending for the last several years. (Source: Desh Bhagat Dental College website)
Published on May 11, 2022 05:50 PM IST
ByParteek Singh Mahal, Faridkot

The Dental Council of India (DCI) has issued notice to Desh Bhagat Dental College and Hospital, Mandi Gobindgarh, a constituent of Desh Bhagat University, for non-payment of 24 lakh outstanding dues for the last several years.

“It emerges from the records that various private recognised dental colleges are not remitting their outstanding fees to this council, pending for the past several years even though demand letters have been issued to them repeatedly. The competent authority has taken a serious note and treated it as public funds lying outside government account,” reads the notice.

Vikas Chawda, accounts officer of DCI, said notices have been issued to 10 colleges and institutions that have to pay dues to the tune of 10 lakh or above.

“They have been given 10 days’ time to clear the dues, failing which DCI will be constrained to initiate an appropriate proceeding in accordance with law for recovery of the outstanding amount,” he added.

RELATED STORIES

The other nine defaulting dental colleges are Dr BR Ambedkar Institute of Dental Sciences & Hospital in Patna ( 34 lakh), BRS Dental College and Hospital in Panchkula ( 29 lakh), Awadh Dental College and Hospital in Jharkhand ( 32 lakh), Bhabha College of Dental Sciences in Shopal ( 13.5 lakh), Modern Dental College and Research Centre in Indore ( 11.5 lakh), Aditya Dental College in Beed ( 12.5 lakh), Pacific Dental College and Research Centre in Udaipur ( 17 lakh), Chandra Dental College and Hospital in Barabanki ( 13.5 lakh) and Institute of Dental Studies and Technology in Ghaziabad ( 11 lakh).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Parteek Singh Mahal

Parteek Singh Mahal is a multimedia correspondent based at Faridkot in Punjab. He covers medical education, politics and Punjab police....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP