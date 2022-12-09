DDC elections: Independents backed by NC, Apni Party win in Kupwara & Bandipora

Two independent candidates backed by the National Conference and the Apni Party won from Drugmulla and Hajin-A district development council (DDC) constituencies in Kashmir on Thursday.

In Kupwara’s Drugmulla, independent candidate Amina Majeed (election symbol truck) won the DDC seat by 39 votes.

Majeed was supported by the National Conference (NC).

According to the results declared by Drugmulla returning officer, Majeed polled 3,259 votes, followed by PDP candidate Shabnam Rehman, who secured 3,220 votes.

About 32.7% turnout was recorded in Drugmulla constituency. Total 42 polling stations were set up for the election.

On Hajin-A seat in Bandipora, independent candidate Naza (polls symbol helicopter), who was supported by the Apni Party, won by securing 2,706 votes over Atiqa Begum of the People’s Conference, who polled 2,283 votes.

In the elections, 53.33% voting was recorded at 57 polling stations in Hajin- A.

The DDC elections had taken place in Jammu and Kashmir in December 2020. However, the counting of votes was withheld in these two segments due to the disputed qualification of two candidates.

Later, the state election commission declared the polling to these constituencies as void, cancelling the candidature of Soomia Sadaf and Shazia Aslam, citing wrong information about the place of birth by the Pakistan occupied Kashmir-origin candidates.