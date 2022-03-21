Death due to negligence: Associate prof’s kin ask Cheema to ensure action against medical staff

Faridkot : Almost two years after an Abohar-based associate professor died allegedly due to medical negligence at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital (GGSMCH), Faridkot, his family has urged cabinet minister Harpal Singh Cheema to ensure action against the erring staff.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Even as a probe conducted by the Faridkot regional transport authority (RTA) secretary Paramdeep Singh Khaira found that the medical staff delayed treatment to Parvinder Singh Kamboj, who died in July 2020, by three hours, no action has been taken to date. The 84-page report was submitted to the state medical education and research department in September 2020.

In February last year, Cheema, who was then the leader of the opposition, had raised this issue during the budget session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha seeking action against the erring officials.

Kamboj’s brother Praveen Dhanju said: “Last year, I met Harpal Cheema seeking his help for ensuring action against the erring staff. He had assured me to raise the issue in the Vidhan Sabha and fight for justice. After the AAP formed the government in Punjab, we are trying to contact Cheema but got no response as he is not even answering his phone. We tried to contact the principal secretary, but to no avail.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I appeal to chief minister Bhagwant Mann and cabinet minister Cheema to ensure action against the people responsible for my brother’s death,” he added.

Kamboj, 46, who taught at DAV College of Education, Abohar, was admitted to the isolation ward of the hospital on July 23 as a suspected Covid-19 patient, but his samples tested negative a day after his death. “Kamboj was no put on oxygen support even when his blood oxygen level plunged to 88%. The medical staff on duty wasted three hours, demanding the patient’s file and a Covid-19 test report,” the report says.

When contacted Cheema said: “It was a very unfortunate incident and I raised it in the past. As soon as I settle down in the office, I will check the details of the case with the medical education and research department and action will be taken accordingly.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON