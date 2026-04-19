Death of IAF officer’s son: Murder case registered after Vij’s intervention

Haryana transport minister Anil Vij on Friday ordered a case under murder charges in the death of a 25-year-old man two months ago at Lekhi Complex in the Mahesh Nagar area of Ambala Cantonment here, police said on Saturday.

Earlier, the police had been proceeding with the case on the premise that Rahul Mishra’s death was an accident. (HT Photo for representation)

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Rahul Mishra, a resident of Ambala Cantonment, was employed as a deputy engineer at a private company. The case was lodged after Rahul’s father, Vinod Kumar Mishra, who is serving in the Indian Air Force as a junior warrant officer, approached minister Vij at his residence on Friday.

Vinod, a resident of Lucknow, stated that his son died under mysterious circumstances, but the police did not take any action in the matter. The officer leveled serious allegations against Rahul’s landlord and his son in connection with the death of Rahul.

Vij directed the station house officer (SHO) of the Mahesh Nagar police station to register a case of murder in the matter, and the request was seen through. Earlier, the police had been proceeding with the case on the premise that Rahul Mishra’s death was an accident.

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{{^usCountry}} Rahul’s father in his fresh complaint stated that his son was a deputy engineer and was living in a rented accommodation. On February 6, his body was recovered in the parking area of Lekhi Complex. The landlord claimed that Rahul died after he fell from the roof. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rahul’s father in his fresh complaint stated that his son was a deputy engineer and was living in a rented accommodation. On February 6, his body was recovered in the parking area of Lekhi Complex. The landlord claimed that Rahul died after he fell from the roof. {{/usCountry}}

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