Deaths due to spurious liquor a failure of BJP-JJP govt: Former Haryana chief minister

The opposition parties have reacted sharply to the development against the state government.

In a statement, Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that the "apathetic" state government has failed to learn any lessons from several such incidents in the past.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday said the death of seven persons due to consumption of poisonous liquor in Yamunanagar was a failure of the BJP-JJP government.

In a statement, the Leader of Opposition said that the “apathetic” state government has failed to learn any lessons from several such incidents in the past.

“In November 2020, more than 30 people died due to poisonous liquor in Panipat and Sonepat. Three persons died in Faridabad three years ago. In November 2022, four persons from Sonepat lost their lives due to the consumption of poisonous liquor. Despite such large-scale deaths, the government did not take any action and has not laid its hands on big players in this trade. An SIT was formed by the government but the outcome of these investigations is not known,” he said.

INLD leader Abhay Chautala also hit out at the government and said if there had been action in previous incidents of Panipat and Sonipat, the seven deaths could have been avoided.

“The government rather than taking action against the accused shields them and they are fully responsible for the deaths,” Chautala said in a statement.

