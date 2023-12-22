close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Deceased armyman’s family to get 1 lakh financial assistance: Ludhiana admn

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 23, 2023 05:22 AM IST

Deputy commissioner (DC) Surabhi Malik on Friday lent a helping hand to the wife of deceased army personnel by providing her a financial assistance worth 1 lakh from the district administration.

Handing over the cheque, Jagraon additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Major Amit Sareen said Armed Forces Flag Day is celebrated every year on December 7 and funds generated through it are spent on the welfare of army personnel and their family members. This year, financial aid worth 1 lakh has been given to the family of deceased soldier Malkeet Singh as his wife Amandeep Kaur has received this cheque, he said, adding that furthermore an amount of 15,000 will be provided to his wife for the next six months to help make her able to meet family expenses for the coming six months until she starts receiving the pension from the Army.

Accompanied by Defence Services Welfare Officer Commander (Retd) Balwinder Virk, the ADC said district administration was committed to serving our soldiers, and their families so that they do not feel disheartened during the hour of crisis. He said every year, district administration provides financial aid from the funds generated during the Armed Forces Flag Day campaign. He added that the entire nation is indebted to our defence forces, which guard our borders around the clock; hence it was our collective responsibility to stand by their families during trying times.

