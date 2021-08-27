Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Decision to procure less Bajra a death blow to farmers: Surjewala

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala on Friday termed the Haryana government’s decision to procure 80% less Bajra than the previous year a death blow to farmers
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON AUG 27, 2021 07:42 PM IST
Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala . (HT File)

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala on Friday termed the Haryana government’s decision to procure 80% less Bajra than the previous year a death blow to farmers.

Referring to the state government’s reply in the Vidhan Sabha in response to a question by Congress MLA Neeraj Sharma, Surjewala said the state government has informed that it had procured about 7.76 lakh MT millet in Haryana last year.

“But for this year, the target has been reduced to just 1.5 lakh MT. If this happens, what will be the fate of farmers producing 6.27 lakh MT millet and who will buy their crops?” the former minister asked.

Surjewala said millet is a major crop grown in Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Hisar, Jhajjar, Mewat, Mahendragarh, Palwal, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa districts of Haryana. Farmers will be forced to sell their millet crop at throwaway prices and will suffer huge financial losses, he added.

He said Bhavantar Yojana in Haryana has proved to be just a hollow and paper scheme due to which farmers are not getting any relief so the government cannot escape its responsibility of procuring millet production in the guise of Bhavantar Yojana.

“The extent of the government’s insensitivity has reached such a point that this time they have curtailed the government procurement of millet to just 20%,” he added.

