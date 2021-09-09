Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Defamation case: AAP MP Sanjay Singh appears in Amritsar court
chandigarh news

Defamation case: AAP MP Sanjay Singh appears in Amritsar court

Former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia had filed criminal defamation charges against Singh, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and another party leader Ashish Khetan
By HT Correspondent, Amritsar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 02:38 AM IST
Defamation case: AAP MP Sanjay Singh appears in Amritsar court

Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh appeared in a court in Amritsar on Wednesday in a defamation case filed against him by former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia.

Majithia had filed criminal defamation charges against Singh, Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and another party leader, Ashish Khetan, for claiming he was involved in drug business. The statements were made at rallies in the run-up up to the Punjab assembly elections in 2017.

The court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM) fixed the next date of hearing on September 27. Singh’s lawyer cross-examined a witness in favour of Majithia, it is learnt.

On Tuesday, Singh had appeared in a Ludhiana court that had issued an arrest warrant over his non-appearance in the defamation suit filed by Majithia. The court granted him bail the same day.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

BJP appoints Gajendra Sekhawat Punjab affairs in-charge for 2022 assembly polls

66% of cases filed during Covid-19 pandemic disposed of, says Punjab and Haryana high court

Talks with govt fail, Roadways staff to shut all bus stands in Punjab today

Sukhbir Badal rejects 40 per quintal wheat MSP hike, terms it meagre
TRENDING TOPICS
AP EAMCET 2021 Results
Shikhar Dhawan
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
UGC NET Exam 2021
Afghanistan
Bihar Panchayat polls
Akshay Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP