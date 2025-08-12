Defamation case against Kangana deferred until October 4

A Bathinda court on Monday deferred a defamation case filed against BJP parliamentarian and film actor Kangana Ranaut. Judicial magistrate Lakhbir Singh will hear the matter on October 4. The case against Kangana Ranaut will be heard on October 4

Complainant Mahinder Kaur’s counsel RS Behniwal said her husband Labh Singh reached the court with a submission that Mahinder was unable to appear before the court as she was indisposed. “The court rescheduled the hearing after Kangana’s counsel informed the court that the respondent has approached the Supreme Court seeking quashing of summons issued to her by the Bathinda court,” said Behniwal.

The case is based on a complaint against Kangana filed by Mahinder Kaur, a septuagenarian, of Bahadurgarh Jandian village in Bathinda in 2021. Mahinder, who had been protesting against the now repealed three contentious farm laws, had alleged that the actor defamed her in a retweet she shared on Twitter (now X) by identifying her wrongly as Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh fame.

On August 1, the Punjab and Haryana high court had dismissed a plea of Kangana seeking quashing of a defamation complaint against her and the summoning order by a court in Bathinda in 2022.