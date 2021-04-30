Defer byelections to Mandi LS, Fatehpur assembly seats: BJP

The Himachal Pradesh BJP will urge the Election Commission to defer the by-elections in the Mandi Lok Sabha and Fatehpur Vidhan Sabha constituencies amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

This was decided at the BJP legislature party meeting, presided over by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, in Shimla on Thursday evening.

The byelection in Mandi was necessitated after sitting member of Parliament Ram Swaroop Sharma was found dead at his official residence in Delhi on March 17. The Fatehpur assembly seat fell vacant after Congress legislator and former minister Sujan Singh Pathania died after a prolonged illness on February 12.

All legislators agreed to the chief minister’s suggestion to send a proposal to the BJP high command and the Election Commission to postpone the byelections. “We would request to relax the constitutional binding of holding the elections within six months regarding which the ECI is empowered to take a decision,” Thakur said.

Lockdown should be last resort: MLAs

The chief minister also sought views of BJP MLAs on the Covid-19 situation in the state. The MLAs were unanimous that a lockdown should be the last resort as it would hit the economy. However, they said, the government may decide in this regard if the situation doesn’t improve.

The MLAs suggested better coordination between the government and the party to deal with the pandemic. Some legislators suggested that the government should take the representatives of Beopar Mandals into confidence and regulate timings and curbs in bazaars.

“Legislators should help in providing relief, including essential items, to people. They should help transport patients to hospitals and spread awareness to prevent the spread,” he said.

The chief minister also took feedback on the ongoing vaccination drive in the state.