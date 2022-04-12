Delay in salaries: PRTC contractual employees stage protest in Ludhiana

Lambasting the state government over the delay in payment of salaries, the members of PRTC contractual employees union staged a protest against the state government at the bus stand here on Tuesday.

The employees said the transport department is facing a financial crisis due to the wrong policies of the state as the government has also failed to pay the pending bills of ₹400 crores to the department for allowing free travel to women.

District vice-president of the union, Gurpreet Braich, said around 3,600 contractual employees have not received the salary for the last month till now.