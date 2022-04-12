Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Delay in salaries: PRTC contractual employees stage protest in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Delay in salaries: PRTC contractual employees stage protest in Ludhiana

Ludhiana vice-president of the protesting union, Gurpreet Braich, said around 3,600 contractual employees have not received the salary for the last month till now
PRTC employees union protesting against state government at bus stand in Ludhiana on April 12, 2022. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Apr 12, 2022 11:46 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Lambasting the state government over the delay in payment of salaries, the members of PRTC contractual employees union staged a protest against the state government at the bus stand here on Tuesday.

The employees said the transport department is facing a financial crisis due to the wrong policies of the state as the government has also failed to pay the pending bills of 400 crores to the department for allowing free travel to women.

District vice-president of the union, Gurpreet Braich, said around 3,600 contractual employees have not received the salary for the last month till now.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP