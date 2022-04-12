Delay in salaries: PRTC contractual employees stage protest in Ludhiana
Lambasting the state government over the delay in payment of salaries, the members of PRTC contractual employees union staged a protest against the state government at the bus stand here on Tuesday.
The employees said the transport department is facing a financial crisis due to the wrong policies of the state as the government has also failed to pay the pending bills of ₹400 crores to the department for allowing free travel to women.
District vice-president of the union, Gurpreet Braich, said around 3,600 contractual employees have not received the salary for the last month till now.
-
Over 900 labour quarters on Ludhiana MC’s radar, a month to improve sewer system, pay taxes
Citing dumping of waste in sewer lines as one of the main reason of its choking, the zonal commissioner Poonampreet Kaur has directed the owners of over 900 labour quarters to improve their internal sewer system and stop dumping plastic waste and garbage in the sewer lines within a month. Poonampreet Kaur also conducted a meeting with a group of labour quarter owners on Monday.
-
Ludhiana | Zone-A councillors raise issue of pending works, bad roads
Eyeing the upcoming municipal elections scheduled to be held next year, different political parties' councillors of areas falling under Zone A of municipal corporation raised hue and cry over couple of issues, at the zonal-level meeting held with zonal commissioner Jasdev Sekhon and senior deputy mayor Sham Sundar Malhotra at MC Zone A office on Tuesday.
-
BSNL office in Pune Cantonment catches fire at midnight
PUNE A major fire broke out on the eighth floor of BSNL office near Dastur school in Pune Cantonment around 1 am on Tuesday. Two fire tenders of PMC fire department and one vehicle of Cantonment fire brigade were deployed to extinguish the blaze. PMC fire brigade chief Sunil Gilbile said tables, chairs, sofas, computers were burnt in the fire. The reason behind the fire could not be ascertained, he said.
-
Coal min blames MVA for power trips in Maha, shortage
PUNE With Maharashtra facing shortage of coal, Raosaheb Patil Danve, union minister of state for railways, coal and mines, has criticised the Maha Vikas Aghadi government for lack of advanced planning of coal storage, which is leading to electricity shortage in the state. Now, the state is staring at compulsory power cuts as demand is higher than supply. Maharashtra is facing severe crises and has coal that will generate power for only 17 days.
-
Cop jumps before moving train in UP’s Meerut, dies
A 51-year-old sub inspector (S-I), who was posted with crime branch here, allegedly jumped before a speeding train at Meerut city railway station and died on Monday night, police said on Tuesday. Superintendent of police (city), Meerut, Vineet Bhatnagar said initial investigation into the incident revealed that family feud could have led the S-I to the extreme step. Police received information that a man had jumped in front of Ahmadabad-Rishikesh Yoga Express train.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics