Delegation of marriage palace association meets Punjab Public Works Minister

A delegation of Punjab Marriage Palaces and Resorts Association met public works minister Harbhajan Singh ETO here on Wednesday regarding government fees for road access in the state.

During the meeting the minister asked the delegation that in order to pay the current year fee without any delay, they must submit a written proposal regarding the old pendency which would be considered.

Earlier a delegation of the association under the chairmanship of president Sukhdev Singh Sidhu and general secretary Manwinder Singh Goldy, briefed the minister Harbhajan Singh ETO regarding the notices given to Marriage Palaces and Resort owners for depositing the road access fee. The delegation briefed the minister that notices regarding non-payment of fees for the last 8 years had been served to them.

In this regard, with the consent of the delegation of Punjab Marriage Palaces and Resorts Association, it was decided that this year’s fee should be paid without delay and a written proposal should be given regarding the dues of the remaining years, which would be considered.