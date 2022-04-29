Delhi bomb blast: Probe funding behind push for Bhullar’s release, says Bitta
All India Anti-Terrorist Front chief Maninderjeet Singh Bitta on Friday demanded a probe into funding being done to free Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar, who is serving life term in the 1993 Delhi bomb blasts case.
Addressing a press conference here, Bitta said: “It’s a matter of grave concern that a few political parties are battling to free the Khalistani terrorist from jail and big lawyers are being hired for the same by moving petitions in the Supreme Court.”
The former Indian Youth Congress president, who had survived the bomb blast in 1993 that claimed nine lives, said: “It’s most astonishing that parties making desperate attempts to free Bhullar are not uttering a single word for people who were killed during terrorism in Punjab. Why such dubious stand on terrorism ?”
Bitta also claimed that a few politicians are giving false information that a petition recently moved by him in the Supreme Court against Bhullar’s release was quashed. “The reality is that the apex court did not admit the petition, citing it to be premature as the issue regarding Bhullar’s release from jail is still pending. The court has asked to me to file the petition once the issue is settled,” he said.
Bhullar was convicted and sentenced to death in 2011. In March 2014, the Supreme Court commuted his death sentence to life imprisonment owing to his ill health and a delay in trial. In the run-up to the Punjab assembly elections, there was a growing demand for Bhullar’s release.
-
Soon, a bridge between Lakshagriha and Paranipur in Prayagraj to promote tourism
In order to promote spiritual and cultural tourism and meeting the longstanding demand of locals of trans-Ganga area of Prayagraj, a bridge will now be constructed across Ganga between Lakshagriha and Paranipur. For this, a survey has been done by the UP State Bridge Corporation Ltd. The demand was being raised to construct a bridge on the Ganga at Sirsa. However, the proposed bridge will not start from Sirsa but from Paranipur.
-
Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana: LDA forms 10 teams to execute registries of 1,965 allottees
The Lucknow Development Authority on Friday constituted 10 teams for executing registries of 1,965 allottees of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana at its Sharda Nagar housing project. Presiding over the meeting, LDA vice chairman Akshay Tripathi instructed officials to soon handover houses to allottees under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The development authority has already handed over allotment letters to 1,965 allottees. The LDA's Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana at Sharda Nagar has received several awards.
-
Experts at work at famous Kabar lake in Begusarai to study climate change
A team of scientists from the Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences, Lucknow, have been camping near the famous Kabar lake in Begusarai district of Bihar since last week to study the kind of climate and seasonal variations that were there in our country nearly 40,000 years ago, a member of the team said. The Kabar lake is the first and the only Ramsar site in Bihar.
-
Basketball player’s ‘suicide’: Rly coach booked for abetment, Kerala CM writes to Nitish
The Patna police Friday registered a case of abetment to suicide against an East Central Railway official, also a basketball coach, in connection with the suicide of a 23-year-old national level basketball player, hailing from Kerala, in Bihar's capital earlier this week, police officials said, even as Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar seeking a comprehensive inquiry into the matter.
-
Tribal group locks Latehar district officers, wants panchayat polls scrapped
A group of tribals in Jharkhand's Latehar have laid siege to the district collectorate for four days now, demanding cancellation of the panchayat polls in the district, which they claim is “unconstitutional,” officials said. Bahadur Tana Bhagat, district secretary of a tribal sub-group, Akhil Bharatiya Tana Bhagat Samiti, said they would not leave the premises until they get to speak to either the President or the Governor. When contacted, the deputy commissioner Abu Imran said he would speak later.
