1984 riots: Delhi court grants 10-days to Congress leader Jagdish Tytler to examine documents

ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
Aug 12, 2023 12:56 AM IST

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler was granted anticipatory bail by a sessions court on August 4 on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh and one surety of the like amount

A Delhi court on Friday granted 10 days to Congress leader Jagdish Tytler, an accused in the Pul Bangash killings during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, to examine the documents handed over to him by the CBI, including the chargesheet, in the case.

Additional chief metropolitan magistrate Vidhi Gupta Anand passed the directions on an application moved by the counsel for Tytler, who sought two weeks to complete the scrutiny of the documents. Tytler appeared through video conferencing during the proceedings. The court will now hear the matter on August 21.

Tytler was granted anticipatory bail by a sessions court on August 4 on a personal bond of 1 lakh and one surety of the like amount. The court also imposed certain conditions on him, including that he will not tamper with the evidence in the case or leave the country without permission.

The magisterial court had on July 26 summoned Tytler on August 5. It passed the order after taking cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet in the case.

Three people were killed and a gurdwara was set on fire in Pul Bangash area of Delhi on November 1, 1984, a day after the then prime minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards.

