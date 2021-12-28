‘Delhi Model’, tapping into sentiment against rivals did the trick for AAP in Chandigarh

The “Delhi Model” worked wonders for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Chandigarh as it became the leading party in the House in its maiden attempt itself.

Securing twice the absolute majority in Delhi Assembly, the party could only come second in the last Punjab assembly elections. But this time around, the party is in the pole position in Chandigarh municipal corporation, and set to elect its first Chandigarh mayor.

Remarkably, it made substantial gains in terms of vote share since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In 2019, it could secure only 3% of votes as its candidate Harmohan Dhawan even lost his poll deposit.

AAP heavily banked on its “Delhi Model”, aggressively committing to deliver on its promises. A set of 23 “guarantees” were offered to the electorate, which mainly comprise a number of freebies.

It packaged its “Delhi Model” and guarantees, focusing on Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal, into catchy jingles like, “Chandigarh mei bhi Kejriwal”.

It promised free drinking water supply up to 20,000 litres per family per month. The promise resonated with many residents in the backdrop of the recent controversy over the water tariff hike and increase in sewage cess.

The party smartly tapped into the resentment among the residents on the issue, which had earlier spilled onto the streets with residents’ welfare associations staging a protest for rollback of the hike.

Parking was another controversial issue, which the party fully exploited to its advantage by offering free parking. The residents have been regularly expressing unhappiness over the increase in parking charges, and mismanagement in the parking lots. The party also promised free primary education, health care and free Wi-Fi.

‘Will deliver where Cong-BJP failed’

The party leaders repeatedly drummed it throughout their campaign that unlike the Congress and BJP which “failed” the city in the past, AAP will make a fresh start.

The MC has changed hands between the Congress and BJP in the last 25 years. Other parties like the now defunct Chandigarh Vikas Manch and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could barely make a dent in the MC elections leaving Congress and BJP to dominate.

Addressing his maiden rally in the MC elections, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal made party’s lack of political baggage in the city as his core of appeal to voters for the party.

“The Congress and BJP have ruled the city for the last 25 years, since the MC was created. See what they have done to the city, they totally messed it up. You have seen their working now, give AAP a chance now. Let’s us show what can be done in the city, we will make Chandigarh no.1 city in Asia,” said Kejriwal.

Both BJP and Congress found it hard to counter AAP on the lack of baggage it carried, though they attempted to pin down AAP on its “failures” in Delhi.

The party successfully turned the anti-incumbency factor against the BJP of the last six years into a joint one against the 25-year rule of Congress and BJP. For instance, it took up the issue of Dadumajra garbage dumping site and blamed both BJP and Congress for it.

Major inroads in colonies

The AAP was able to make its message across successfully in the rehabilitation colonies and semi-rural areas of the city.

Out of the 12 wards where the colony vote was predominant, the party won in eight. In villages too, the party had reasonable success securing three out of the six rural and semi-urban dominated wards.

“The freebies clicked in these relatively poor locations. Also, in the villages the remnants of the anti-farm laws movements helped the party. In the villages, poor development track-record of BJP came in handy as people looked for options beyond the BJP, and opted for AAP over Congress.

Congress’s loss AAP’s gain

The joining of the disgruntled party workers and leaders from Congress, helped AAP in bolstering its grassroots’ network. The party’s ground-level workforce had melted away after its 2019 drubbing. The fresh joinees before the elections and during the elections, many of got party tickets helped the party win a number of seats. It also helped it to edge out Congress and replace the BJP as the single largest party.

