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Delhi Police head constable dies after being shot during celebratory firing in Haryana

The deceased has been identified as Amarjeet Singh, 35, a resident of Rojhla village in Jind. He along with his wife Rinku were attending a function to celebrate birth of a child of his cousin Ankit at Singhwa Khas village

Published on: Sep 26, 2026, 07:44:00 IST
By HT Correspondent, ROHTAK
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A Delhi Police head constable died after being injured in celebratory firing during a family religious ceremony in Singhwa Khas village of Hansi district, police said.

Amarjeet Singh (HT)
Amarjeet Singh (HT)

The deceased has been identified as Amarjeet Singh, 35, a resident of Rojhla village in Jind. He along with his wife Rinku were attending a function to celebrate birth of a child of his cousin Ankit at Singhwa Khas village. On the night of September 23, around 10 pm, a celebratory firing took place, when a bullet struck Amarjeet in the thigh, and he collapsed on the spot.

He was referred from a private hospital in Bhiwani to Hisar in a critical condition. On Thursday night, he later succumbed to his injuries during the treatment. The body was sent for post-mortem at Hisar Civil Hospital on Friday and was later handed over to the family.

In her statement to the police, the deceased’s wife, Rinku, said that on September 23, she had accompanied her husband, Amarjeet to the house of her maternal uncle’s son, Ankit, to attend the naming ceremony of his son.

At around 10 pm, family members and relatives were dancing during the celebrations when Surender, a resident of Singhwa Khas, and his friend Manoj from Bhiwani arrived at the venue. She alleged that both were carrying firearms and allegedly opened fire in the air along with their associates.

 
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