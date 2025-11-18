Delhi Red Fort blast: NIA arrests co-conspirator of suicide bomber Umar un Nabi in Srinagar

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested another key associate of Dr Umar Nabi, who was an “active co-conspirator” of the suicide bomber, in connection with Delhi Red Fort blast in which 11 people lost their lives and several were injured, said officials. NIA and state investigation agency (SIA) are probing the case and have arrested several persons, including three doctors. (File)

The arrested was identified as Jasir Bilal Wani, 20, alias Danish, from Qazigund. Jasir was picked up by Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with his uncle, for questioning, on Saturday, from Wanpora in Qazigund following the Faridabad terror module bust and the Red Fort blast on November 10 that claimed 13 lives.

The Wanis are neighbours of terror module members and doctor brothers Adil Rather and Muzaffar Rather. While Muzaffar is believed to be absconding in Afghanistan at present, his younger brother Adil was arrested from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh on November 6 in connection with his role in the pasting of the Jaish-e-Mohammad posters warning of a “spectacular attack”, in Nowgam.

NIA in a statement said that Jasir was arrested from Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir by an NIA team that was in the Valley in the case RC-21/2025/NIA/DLI. “NIA investigations have revealed that Jasir had allegedly provided technical support for carrying out terror attacks by modifying drones and attempting to make rockets ahead of the deadly car bomb blast,” the NIA said, adding that the accused was an “active co-conspirator” behind the attack and had worked closely with the terrorist, Umar un Nabi, to plan the terror carnage.

NIA said that it continues to explore various angles to unravel the conspiracy behind the bombing. “Several teams of the anti-terror agency are pursuing multiple leads, and are conducting searches across states to identify every person involved in the terror attack.”

NIA teams are also in Kashmir and carried out several rounds of interrogation of the arrested doctors and other person believed to be part of the terror module. NIA teams had also visited the Nowgam police station in which 9 persons were killed and 32 injured.

Jasir’s father succumbs to burn injuries

Jasir Bilal Wani’s father, a dry fruit seller, Bilal Ahmad Wani, 55, who had attempted suicide by setting himself ablaze on Sunday, succumbed to his injuries at Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital in Srinagar early on Monday, said police officials.

“The dry fruit trader sustained 90% burns on Sunday and succumbed to injuries in the hospital early on Monday,” a family member of the deceased said.

Wani had set himself ablaze, after police picked up his son and brother for questioning on Saturday in connection with the white collar terror module case and he was not allowed to meet them.