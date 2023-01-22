Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Delhi woman held for 50 lakh fraud on pretext of investment

Delhi woman held for 50 lakh fraud on pretext of investment

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 22, 2023 08:15 PM IST

Pritpal Singh of Chanarthal village of Kurukshetra, in his police complaint, stated that the woman had called him, stating that she worked at the HDFC bank. She convinced him to invest ₹15 lakh in a company to earn a huge profit

A Delhi-based woman has been arrested for allegedly duping a man of ₹50 lakh on the pretext of helping him earn profits in investments. (HT File)
A Delhi-based woman has been arrested for allegedly duping a man of 50 lakh on the pretext of helping him earn profits in investments. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

A Delhi-based woman has been arrested for allegedly duping a man of 50 lakh on the pretext of helping him earn profits in investments.

The accused has been identified as Kamini, a resident of Subhash Mohalla of Delhi.

Pritpal Singh of Chanarthal village of Kurukshetra, in his police complaint, stated that the woman had called him, stating that she worked at the HDFC bank. She convinced him to invest 15 lakh in a company to earn a huge profit. After he deposited money in the bank account of the said company, he started getting calls from different numbers, wherein callers requested him to make more investments. He said he invested around 50 lakh in all but made no profits. Instead he lost all of the money.

The complainant said he requested the callers to return his money but they refused and even issued threats to him.

After the FIR was registered, a police team, led by investigation officer Rajeev Kumar, arrested the accused from Delhi.

Police said they have also recovered 1 lakh cash and two mobile phones from the accused’s possession. She has been sent to judicial custody.

