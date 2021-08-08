Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi youth found hanging in Ludhiana, girlfriend booked for abetment
chandigarh news

Delhi youth found hanging in Ludhiana, girlfriend booked for abetment

The youth had come to Ludhiana four months ago to find a job. He was living in a PG accommodation with two roommates, say police
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 08, 2021 03:31 AM IST
A suicide note was recovered from the 22-year-old’s room in which he blamed his girlfriend for his extreme step. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 22-year-old Delhi resident died by suicide at his paying guest accommodation in Model Gram on Friday night.

The police booked the deceased’s girlfriend after they found a suicide note by him, blaming her for the extreme step. However, the note provided no other detail.

“The youth had come to Ludhiana four months ago to find a job. He was living in a PG accommodation with two roommates. On Friday night, when he did not open the door despite persistent knocking, his roommates informed the police. On breaking into the room, the cops found the youth hanging from the ceiling fan,” said sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh, SHO, Division Number 5 police station.

He confirmed that a suicide note, accusing his girlfriend, was found in the room. The police contacted the deceased’s parents, who shared that their son was upset for the past few days.

A case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the deceased’s girlfriend.

The body has been sent to the civil hospital for autopsy.

