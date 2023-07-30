Bomb hoax on Rajdhani Express

The Delhi-Jammu Tawi Rajdhani Express remained stationed at the Sonepat railway station for over four hours on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday following a bomb alert that later turned out to be a hoax.

Police personnel stand guard at Sonepat railway station amid checking on the train following bomb alert on Friday night. (HT Photo)

As per government railway police officials, the train arrived at the Sonepat railway station around 9.34 pm on Friday night following which bomb disposal and dog squads rushed in for checking. The train was allowed to leave at 1.48 am after thorough checking as no bomb was found.

“No explosive was found on the train. Someone had made a hoax call about the bomb on the train. Passengers faced some inconvenience but they cooperated with us,” said Sonepat reserve police forced in-charge Yudhvir Singh.