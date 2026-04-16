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Delimitation targets states like Punjab, says state Congress chief Warring

Punjab Congress chief warned that the Congress will launch a mass mobilisation drive across the state against delimitation, as its ultimate aim is not to empower, but “weaken” states like Punjab which have not accepted the saffron party.

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 06:38 am IST
By Press Trust of India, Chandigarh
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Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Wednesday said the proposed delimitation of parliamentary constituencies was the BJP’s “hidden attack” on states like Punjab.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring

He said it will lead to “political discrimination” and further “weaken” and “undermine” the federal structure of the country, which is already “under attack” from the BJP.

Warring warned that the Congress will launch a mass mobilisation drive across the state against delimitation, as its ultimate aim is not to empower, but “weaken” states like Punjab which have not accepted the saffron party.

At the same time, Warring dared the ruling Aam Aadmi Party to call a special session of the Punjab assembly and pass a resolution against delimitation to register strong and powerful dissent against the move.

He pointed out that the states which will be at a disadvantage include Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, which have always rejected the BJP and those which will get a massive advantage include Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Delimitation targets states like Punjab, says state Congress chief Warring
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Delimitation targets states like Punjab, says state Congress chief Warring
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