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Delimitation to harm Punjab: Congress

The party also accused the BJP government of “sabotaging” the women reservation bill and blaming the opposition for the same

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 07:02 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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The Punjab Congress on Monday warned against the delimitation of Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies across the country, saying it would reduce the proportionate share of the states like Punjab and increase that of states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring

The party also accused the BJP government of “sabotaging” the women reservation bill and blaming the opposition for the same.On April 17, the bill to amend the Women’s Reservation Bill failed get two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha, following which two other bills, including one for delimitation and increasing the number of Lok Sabha seats, were not put to vote.Addressing a joint press conference at the Congress Bhawan here, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, AICC general secretary Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and AICC secretary Kuljeet Singh Nagra said, “It was not the women quota bill that was defeated in Parliament, but the delimitation bill. The BJP tried to stealthily bring in the delimitation bill in the guise of Women Reservation Bill, which has already been unanimously passed in Parliament in 2023.”

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Delimitation to harm Punjab: Congress
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Delimitation to harm Punjab: Congress
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