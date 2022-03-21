Demand for preservation of Bhagat Singh’s hideout as monument

: With the Aam Aadmi Party leadership fuelling the dormant public sentiments for Bhagat Singh, locals here are demanding the new government to preserve the historic building used as a hideout by the freedom fighter as a monument, currently used for commercial and residential purposes.

“The building was used by Bhagat Singh and his friends as secret headquarters from August 10, 1928 to Feb 4, 1929, where Bhagat Singh, Chander Sekhar Azad, Sukhdev, Shiv Verma, Vijay Kumar Sinha, Mahavir Singh and other freedom fighters paid regular visits,” said Harmit Vidharthi, a local literary personality.

“The ground floor and first floor of the said building was taken on rent from Lekh Raj by “krantikari” Dr Gaya Prasad on fake name of Dr BS Nigam. They opened Nigam pharmacy on the ground floor, while used the first floor as residence. Presently, this building is under Shri Krishna Bhagati Satsang Trust from 1968 as per revenue record,” reports added.

Girish Dayalan, deputy commissioner, Ferozepur, said that they would take up the matter during Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann’s visit to Hussainiwala on Wednesday to mark the 91st martyr day of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.

Varinder Singhal, Chairman Genesis Institute of Dental Science and Research, Ferozepur. said that during his visit, Mann should introduce concrete plan to preserve the hideout of Bhagat Singh at Ferozepur as a monument.

“It’s high time and now authorities should gear up and protect the heritage building in letter and spirit,” demanded Gurtej Koharwala, a famous Punjabi Poet.

Rakesh Kumar, a historian, who has been raising this demand for a long time, said that Bhagat Singh got his hair trimmed here to change his appearance.

Over six years ago, a notification was issued to grant the status of ‘protected monument’ to the hideout at Turi Bazar here but nothing has been done on the ground so far.

Presently, two shops are being run on the ground floor of the building and a family residing on rent.

“It’s been wonderful to see the picture of legendary martyr Bhagat Singh behind chair of newly elected Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann,” Mehar Singh Mal (35), an advocate, said.

Harsh Bhola, a medical practitioner, said that by shifting the oath ceremony from Raj Bhawan, Chandigarh to Khatkar Kalan, ancestral place of Bhagat Singh, the chief minister gave the much deserving respect to him.