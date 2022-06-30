Demand for regular jobs: Ludhiana MC’s Class-4 staffers warn of indefinite protest
Class-4 employees of the Ludhiana municipal corporation under the banner of Sewermen-Safai Karamchari Sanghash Committee staged a protest outside the civic body’s Zone-A office on Wednesday over their demand for regularisation of contractual staffers.
They warned the authorities of an indefinite protest from Monday (July 4) onwards, if their demand is not fulfilled.
They protesters said that even after the previous Congress government had issued a notification for regularisation of sewermen and sweepers who are working on contractual basis, they have not been given appointment letters yet.
The other demands of the union include cancellation of proposal to recruit sewermen/sweepers on outsourcing basis and payment of pending EPF fund instalments.
Chairman of the union, Vijay Danav and president Yashpal Chaudhary stated that the authorities have been ignoring their demands which has forced them to protest.
Chaudhary stated that they will burn the effigy of mayor Balkar Sandhu on Monday and sit on indefinite protest against the MC and state government till their demands are not fulfilled.
Earlier, Sadhu had stated that the state government has to take the final decision to regularise contractual employees and the decision cannot be taken at the local level.
