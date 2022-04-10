Demanding bonus on wheat MSP Haryana farmers hold symbolic protests, set toll plazas free for three hours

Scores of farmers affiliated to the BKU (Charuni) set free Karnal’s Bastara toll plaza on NH-44, toll plazas in Kurukshetra, Ambala and Yamunanagar, allowing toll-free movement to all vehicles for three hours.

They were demanding bonus of ₹500 per quintal on wheat sold being sold on the MSP of ₹2,015, among other issues.

Amid police deployment, farmers gathered at the Bastara toll plaza and laid siege to the toll, forcing the officials to open gates for free movement of motorists from 10am to 1pm.

The protest call was given by BKU (Charuni) president Gurnam Singh Charuni who said farmers are suffering losses due to poor yield and government should compensate the farmers by announcing additional bonus of ₹500 per quintal so that farmers can sell their produce at ₹2,515 per quintal.

The protesters alleged that unseasonal rain and unfavourable weather conditions caused early heat wave, affecting the crop badly and resulting in a fall of around 5-8 quintal per acre and financial loss of around ₹10,000-15,000 every acre of wheat.

Charuni, who led the protest at Thana toll plaza on Hisar-Chandigarh highway in Pehowa of Kurukshetra district, said this is their symbolic protest to make the government aware of their demands. “We will wait for the government’s response and will take the next decision in a meeting later,” he said.

BKU (Charuni) Karnal district president Ajay Rana said this season, the wheat yield remained up to eight quintal below the normal average due to inclement weather. Now, the government should compensate the farmers for this loss as the prices of wheat have increased in the international market.

Free movement of vehicles was also seen at Shambhu toll plaza on NH-44, where union’s Ambala president Malkit Singh said the yield from wheat crop is almost half this time due to damage caused by rain and has left farmers under immense financial pressure.

Besides, the government should allow free passage facility to commuters residing in 15km radius of the toll plazas. BKU (Charuni) also demanded that local youths should be appointed at toll collection centres.

In Yamunanagar, farmers gathered at Milk Majra toll plaza at Gadhola village on NH-344 (Ambala-Roorkee). District president Sanju Gudiana said, “Many farmers are living in villages alongside the highway and have to commute between their fields in different areas to help family in farming, and thus have to pay toll every time.”

Though Charuni had enjoyed huge support from farmers in northern districts of Haryana during the year-long farm agitation, Saturday’s protest garnered low response and he failed to assemble huge gatherings at the toll plazas.

Charuni’s call a failure in Jat-dominated districts

Charuni received a blow after many farm unions and local farmers remained away from his proposed call to gather at toll plazas and make free passage for vehicles.

No toll plaza was made free in Rohtak, Hisar, Bhiwani, Dadri, Jind, Fatehabad and other districts in the Jat-dominated region.

Many farm leaders slammed Charuni for giving a call without discussing this with other unions.

All India Kisan Sabha state secretary Dayanand Punia said no tolls were freed in Bhiwani, Hisar, Rohtak, Jind and other districts and farmers continued to work in fields.

“Charuni had given the call to test the strength of his union and received poor response in central and southern districts of Haryana. He has bases in Ambala, Kurukshetra and some parts of Karnal. His downfall started after he floated his own political outfit. We will take calls on Samyukt Kisan Morcha’s directions. His ambitions of establishing himself in politics are clearly visible in his functioning,” Punia added.

Azad Palwa, who had resigned as Jind president of Charuni’s outfit a day earlier, said Charuni has become a ‘dictator’ and is taking ‘undemocratic decisions’.

Retired political science professor Anant Ram said Charuni failed to garner large support in Jat-dominated districts because he had given the call without discussing it with the SKM leaders.

“Most farm leaders in Jind, Hisar, Rohtak, Bhiwani and other Jat-dominated areas work with Rakesh Tikait and left unions. It was expected that Charuni can’t be successful in these areas without their support,” he added.

Rajender Sharma, who teaches political science at Maharshi Dayanand University, said it’s not easy for any leader to mobilise crowd in such a short time.

“Farmers gathered in large numbers during the farm stir, Charuni anticipated the same this time but failed to read the pulse of people. Support of other unions is necessary to make any protest successful,” Sharma added.

