Democratic Progressive Azad Party will never cheat people: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Former J&K chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday said the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) will never cheat the people of Jammu and Kashmir with deceit and lies and will work hard to ensure every person of the UT reaps the dividends of peace and development. “I won’t cheat my own people with deceit and lies unlike successive regimes did in the past. My priority is to restore security of people, ensure overall development takes place and in whole UT is progressing socio-economically,” Azad said while addressing a public gathering at Sopore. He appreciated his workers for taking out on streets peacefully over the land eviction process by the government. “It was our party that took to the streets peacefully to protest the forcible eviction of people from the state and Kaichari land. We also stood against the property tax imposed by the government,” he said, adding that they also stand by the aspirants of JKSSB who have been protesting for the removal of the contract with blacklisted APTECH. Azad said that if his party is elected to power, he will bring laws that secures the jobs and land for the locals.

Former J&K chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday said the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) will never cheat the people of Jammu and Kashmir with deceit and lies and will work hard to ensure every person of the UT reaps the dividends of peace and development. (PTI File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

J&K budget all inclusive, comprehensive: BJP

Jammu The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP on Wednesday described ₹1.18 lakh crore budget for 2023-24 fiscal for the Union territory as “all inclusive, comprehensive and development oriented”. Addressing mediapersons here, BJP’s spokesperson YV Sharma said, “The Budget has paid attention to all sectors like health, education, agriculture, horticulture, women empowerment, sports, tourism, youth welfare programmes, business and industrial development, infrastructure, village panchayats and urban councils, urban housing, to provide tap water to all houses, 24x7 power supply and steps necessary for the sustainable development of J&K.”