Dengue: 40 fresh cases reported from Ludhiana district
chandigarh news

Dengue: 40 fresh cases reported from Ludhiana district

The total count of confirmed dengue patients from Ludhiana district has reached 1,335. (Representative image/HT)
Published on Nov 03, 2021 09:36 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

As many as 40 fresh dengue cases were reported from Ludhiana in the last 24 hours, district health department officials said on Wednesday. The total count of confirmed dengue patients in the district has reached 1,335, while 3,297 people are suspected to have contracted the disease.

Of the total confirmed cases, 999 have been reported from Ludhiana city and the rest are from Khanna, Jagraon, Payal, Samrala and Sahnewal among other areas. While 520 patients are undergoing treatment, 815 have been discharged.

As per health officials, no confirmed death due to dengue has been reported this year, but four are suspected to have succumbed to the disease.

2 fresh Covid cases emerge

Two fresh Covid-19 cases were reported from the district in the last 24 hours. The total cases reported from the district has reached 87,613, of which 2,106 patients have succumbed to the disease. There are 21 active cases currently.

