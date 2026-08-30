Dengue cases climb to 21 in Ludhiana, malaria tally 50; health teams intensify testing

Ludhiana has recorded 21 confirmed dengue cases and 50 malaria cases between April and August 25 this season, prompting the health department to step up surveillance and testing across the district amid monsoon conditions favourable for mosquito breeding.

A dengue ward at the Ludhiana civil hospital. (HT PHOTO)

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The figures are up from the previous count reported earlier this month, when the district had recorded 15 dengue and 44 malaria cases. Health teams have collected 4,973 blood samples so far and are conducting field surveillance and testing in vulnerable areas.

The department is also carrying out anti-larval activities, source reduction and fogging in areas reporting mosquito breeding or fresh infections. Field teams are inspecting potential breeding sites and sensitising residents to prevent water accumulation.

District epidemiologist Dr Supreet Kaur said surveillance and testing were being intensified across the district and urged residents to ensure that water did not stagnate in and around their homes.

“Residents should regularly check coolers, containers, rooftops, discarded tyres and other places where water can accumulate. Even small quantities of stagnant water can become breeding sites, so eliminating mosquito-breeding spots at the household level is important,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} The rise in cases comes as monsoon conditions, followed by humidity, waterlogging and poor drainage, provide favourable breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Health officials said sustained surveillance and community participation would be crucial to prevent a further increase in cases. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The rise in cases comes as monsoon conditions, followed by humidity, waterlogging and poor drainage, provide favourable breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Health officials said sustained surveillance and community participation would be crucial to prevent a further increase in cases. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials have also advised residents not to ignore persistent fever or other symptoms and to seek medical attention promptly. With several weeks of the monsoon still remaining, the department is continuing testing of suspected cases and monitoring areas reporting mosquito breeding and fresh infections.