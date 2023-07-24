Dengue cases surge in Ludhiana, caution advised

The cases of dengue are surging with each passing day in Ludhiana. The cases continue to surge, with eight new positive cases reported recently, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the district to eight.

Two areas in Ludhiana, namely raikot and sudhar, have reported two and one case on Monday, respectively. (Getty image)

The authorities are keeping a close eye on 302 suspected cases, which are currently under observation. Neighbouring districts have also been affected, reporting as many as 40 positive cases and 44 suspected cases, while 14 individuals from other states are undergoing treatment in Ludhiana.

While no deaths have been reported so far, health officials are closely monitoring the situation to prevent any potential fatalities. Two areas in Ludhiana, namely raikot and sudhar, have reported two and one case on Monday, respectively.

To curb the dengue outbreak, health authorities have intensified house-to-house inspections, covering a staggering 1,25,992 households in the region. These inspections focus on identifying and eliminating potential breeding sites for dengue-carrying mosquitoes. Notably, health teams have checked a total of 2,95,961 containers, of which 699 were found to be infested with larvae.

As a result, health officials are urging residents to be proactive in taking preventive measures. Simple actions like maintaining cleanliness in and around homes and removing stagnant water, can significantly reduce mosquito breeding and the risk of dengue transmission.

