Dengue: Ludhiana logs 19 fresh cases

Nineteen fresh dengue cases and two suspected casualties due to the virus were reported in the district on Tuesday. A 70-year-old man of Jagraon and a 29-year-old woman of Hargobind Nagar succumbed with symptoms similar to dengue.

Of the 1,732 confirmed dengue cases in the district, 1,282 are from Ludhiana, while 4,383 more cases are suspected in the district.

1 more Covid case

One Covid case was also reported, taking the active cases in the district to 14. As many as 87,651 people were found infected, of which 85,528 residents have successfully defeated the virus, while 2,109 have succumbed.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS

Six mobile phones snatched

In yet another incident, a gang of six masked men robbed as many labourers of their mobile phones and ₹2,000 cash near Kasabad on Tuesday. The victims have been identified as Dharminder Kumar, 24, of Shivpuri, Rati Pal, 30, of Shivpuri, Munish, 18, of New Azad Nagar, Pritam, 19, of Inder Vihar colony, Mohit, 18, of Bharti Colony and Hritik, 20, of Tibba Road. Kumar stated that they are friends and work in different units. On Tuesday, they were returning from the Sutlej river, near village Kasabad when six-masked men, riding two motorcycles and holding sharp-edged weapons, turned up there and robbed them, after which they lodged a complaint at Salem Tabri police station. Sub-inspector Davinder Singh, SHO at Salem Tabri police station, said, “We have initiated an investigation. The police will arrest the accused very soon.”

PAU students participate in skill development competition

Students of Punjab Agricultural University took part in a regional-level skill development competition held in Chandigarh. Dr Kuldeep Singh Pandhu, associate director of skill development, PAU, said that Gazhal Rani and Harkirat Kaur Meshiana took part in floristry while Jagjit Singh and Navjit Kaur participated in the landscape gardening competitions. The students were trained for the competition through a training course held from October 25 to November 2 in which Shivani Rana and Sharanvir gave instructions for landscaping and guidelines for landscape gardening were given by Dr Ranjit Singh , Dr Sarvesh and Dr Simrat Singh. Kanwaljit Kaur and Bhupinder Kaur congratulated the students and motivated them for hard work in future.

Free milk adulteration testing camp at GADVASU on Nov 25, 26

The College of Dairy Science and Technology (CODST), Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), will organise a milk adulteration testing camp on November 25 and 26 on the occasion of National Milk Day. Those who want to get a milk sample tested have to bring at least 100ml in a chilled, raw state in a clean and dry glass/plastic bottle to CODST between 9 am to 5pm on the dates mentioned above. The sample should be labelled with the name and contact number of the person. It will be analysed at the college and quality results will be conveyed through WhatsApp or text messages on the following day.