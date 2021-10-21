Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dengue: Ludhiana sees highest one-day spike of this season with 54 cases
Dengue: Ludhiana sees highest one-day spike of this season with 54 cases

Ludhiana district saw the highest single-day spike in dengue cases this season on Wednesday, with 54 fresh infections being reported in the last 24 hours, health department officials said
With this, the total number of confirmed dengue cases reported from Ludhiana district has reached 527 this year, while 1,960 others are suspected to have contracted the infection.
Published on Oct 21, 2021 12:14 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Ludhiana district saw the highest single-day spike in dengue cases this season on Wednesday, with 54 fresh infections being reported in the last 24 hours, health department officials said. As many as 34 cases had been reported on Tuesday, the previous highest single-day spike in infections.

With this, the total number of confirmed dengue cases in the district has reached 527 this year, while 1,960 others are suspected to have contracted the infection.

Of the total confirmed cases, 405 were reported from city areas, while others are from Payal, Khanna, Sudhar, and Sahnewal among others. As many as 126 patients are undergoing treatment at different private hospitals, while 401 have been discharged.

The cases from the city have been reported from areas like Kitchlu Nagar, BRS Nagar, Sham Singh Road, Model Gram, Kailash Chowk, Bhamian Road, Chander Nagar, Atam Nagar, Rani Jhansi Road, Hargobindpura, Nehru Nagar and Tagore Nagar.

While three suspected people are suspected to have succumbed to the disease, no fatality has been confirmed yet.

Meanwhile, the authorities have appealed to the residents to take precautions and avoid water accumulation in and around their houses to stop breeding of mosquitoes.

